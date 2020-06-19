LA GRANDE — Union County added six more cases of COVID-19, the Center for Human Development announced Friday, increasing the total in the county to 253.
Two days of drive-through testing could reveal how far the disease has spread in the community.
The Union County Incident Management Team coordinated a drive-through testing clinic Thursday and Friday at the Union County Fairgrounds, La Grande. The team partnered with the Center for Human Development’s public health department, which oversees public health in the county, and the sheriff’s office search and rescue team. The clinic’s aim was to test people investigators identified during contact tracing to be at risk for acquiring COVID-19.
The clinic Thursday conducted approximately 400 COVID-19 tests, according to the team’s press release, with the the capacity for an additional 400-500 tests Friday until supplies run out. Public Health Administrator Carrie Brogoitti said she has no expectations of what could come from the clinics, but obtaining more data will be helpful in understanding the situation.
“There is still prioritization on individuals who came into contact with people at the testing event last weekend,” she said. “As we expand the scope of people tested it will give us more information about the spread in the community.”
Close to 1,200 test results from the county have come back. The positive rate of tests had decreased slightly to about 21%.
Brogoitti said the two most likely outcomes of the testing boost are either another large increase in cases or a steadying in the number of cases. The first scenario means the virus has spread throughout the community, she said, while a more gradual increase means the outbreak likely was confined to those connected with the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Island City.
The church is the source of at least 236 cases in the local outbreak, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Lincoln counties currently are the only counties with more COVID-19 cases than Union County. Lincoln County, which was the source of an outbreak at a seafood plant close to two weeks ago, Friday moved back ahead of Union County in total cases and now has 261. Union County still has the highest per-capita infection rate in the state at nearly 1%.
While the OHA pegged the church as the source, local public health officials have not been as direct. Brogoitti said the center continues to investigate the outbreak and the Oregon Health Authority has epidemiologists studying the data.
“We have been focused on managing the investigation and contact tracing and getting testing,” Brogoitti said. “We haven’t had a chance to look at that data the same way. OHA has the resources to determine that.”
As such, she said, CHD “might default to OHA because they have a different lens on it.”
The drive-through clinic used swabs to collect samples for the polymerase chain reaction nasopharyngeal tests.
The test involves swabbing the throat or nose for traces of COVID-19. The test takes approximately two to three days to process and has a 20-30% false negative rate, due to the possibility the virus may not be present in the area swabbed in an infected person.
The OHA reported it does not consider any positives to be false.
The number of regional hospitalizations has not been available since OHA stated there were five tied to the Union County outbreak Tuesday. Since then, there have been 34 new statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19, including 13 more in Friday’s data from OHA. How many — if any — of those are local has not been reported.
Wallowa County’s number of COVID-19 cases rose to five Thursday. The OHA in a press release reported the latest case involves a Wallowa County resident in their 30s. The individual is not hospitalized and is isolating while recovering. The investigation to identify potential contacts is ongoing.
