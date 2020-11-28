COVID-19 claimed the lives of four Union County residents during Thanksgiving week, according to reports from the Oregon Health Authority.
The first was an 89-year-old man who died Monday, Nov. 23. The second was an 87-year-old woman who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died Tuesday at her residence. The third also was an 87-year-old woman who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Tuesday at her residence.
On Saturday, Nov. 28, OHA reported the death of a 102-year-old woman in Union County. She tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Thursday at Grande Ronde Hospital.
As of Nov. 28, the death toll in Union County stands at six.
