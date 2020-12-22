UNION COUNTY — The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic rose again over the weekend as the virus claimed another local life, bringing the Union County death toll to 13.
The most recent person to die of COVID-19 in the county was a 78-year-old woman who tested positive Nov. 17 and died Dec. 18. The Oregon Health Authority reported she died at her residence.
The Center for Human Development, Union County’s public health arm, reported her death on Saturday, Dec. 19. CHD and the OHA reported 11 new cases in Union County over the weekend, bringing the county's total number of cases to 946.
As of Sunday, Dec. 20, the state death toll had reached 1,341, and 102,930 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.
