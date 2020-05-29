Union County Fourth of July events canceled

UNION COUNTY — Union County will have its quietest Fourth of July in many years.
The two cornerstones of Union County’s Fourth of July activities — the midday Imbler parade and the evening fireworks show in Union — have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both were canceled because it would be difficult to conduct them in a manner that meets state standards for social distancing and group gatherings.
“There is no way we could guarantee that people would stay the right distance from each other. We don’t want to endanger anyone,” said Pat Lang, president of the Union County Fireworks Action Committee.
Lang said the 2021 Union County fireworks show will have added features to compensate for this year’s cancellation.
“It will be an extra good show to make up for (the 2020 cancellation),” Lang said.
This year’s fireworks show would have been the third straight in Union.
The show was moved to Union in 2018 from La Grande because Eastern Oregon University could no longer host the fireworks due to construction on campus. The show had been conducted at EOU for at least three decades.
Imbler Mayor Mike McLean said his city also essentially had no choice but to cancel its parade due to the pandemic.
“We’re very sorry, but it had to be done,” McLean said.
The mayor noted that with the cancellation of the county’s fireworks show, the parade might have drawn an especially large crowd, which would have made it even more difficult to maintain social distancing requirements.
And the East Oregonian, The Observer’s related paper, reported the Shake the Lake fireworks show at Wallowa Lake also has been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.