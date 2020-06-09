LA GRANDE — Public health officials Tuesday afternoon announced the seventh confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Union County.
The Center for Human Development Inc. reported the new case of the disease, which is the result of contracting the novel coronavirus. Union County has had no deaths from the disease. It's the first confirmed case in the county since May 18, and comes four days after the county entered Phase 2 of reopening, but nearly four weeks after the county went into Phase 1.
This new case was community acquired, according to the press release from the center, meaning the individual does not have a direct epidemiological link to a known confirmed case.
“This means that the infection was acquired from an unknown source and place in the community,” the press release stated.
As in previous cases, the center reported it is working to contact and isolate or quarantine those who may have been in close contact with this individual. A close contact is defined as anyone within 6 feet of the individual for more than 15 minutes.
“If you are identified through this investigation as someone that may be at risk for COVID-19,” the center reported, “public health will contact you.”
