LA GRANDE — Union County has seen its first death related to COVID-19 on the same day it passed 300 confirmed cases.
The Center for Human Development announced on Friday 12 more cases of COVID-19, moving the total in the county to 309.
The center also announced the first COVID-19-related death: a 90-year-old woman with underlying conditions who died Thursday at Grande Ronde Hospital. The release stated she tested positive for the virus June 13.
"We are saddened to share this news today. Our thoughts are with her family and friends as they grieve this loss," Carrie Brogoitti, CHD public health administrator, stated in the press release. "We must continue to take steps to protect each other. Every resident of Union County can reduce the impact of this virus on our community by continuing prevention measures."
The county has 295 active cases, and the release also stated 13 individuals have recovered from the virus.
The state of Oregon as of Thursday had 7,568 cases of COVID-19, and Oregon Health Authority will update this number later Friday.
