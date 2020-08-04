LA GRANDE — Union County has four new cases of COVID-19 according to the latest update from the Center for Human Development on Tuesday, Aug. 4, moving the county's total to 392. The new amount is the highest one-day count since CHD announced four cases on July 18, and surpasses the combined number of cases (three) there were in the previous 13 days.
The cases are the first reported during the month of August after Union County reported 51 cases in July, an average of about 1.65 cases per day.
The last reported positive test percentage in Union County was 12.8%, which Oregon Health Authority data showed Monday. That number will be updated later Tuesday.
Through Monday, there were 19,366 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 328 deaths attributed to the disease, and the overall positive rate of testing to this point in the pandemic is 4.4%.
The total also puts Union County outside the weekly threshold of 10 cases per 100,000 individuals need for schools to fully reopen in the county. The case count puts the county at 14.9 per 100,000 for the week. In order to stay under the limit, the county would need to have a limit of two cases a week three weeks in a row.
