LA GRANDE — Union County has its fourth death from COVID-19.
The Center for Human Development, the public health arm of Union County, reported the death Thursday, Nov. 26. The center also reported the county has three new cases of COVID-19, increasing the county's total case count to 749.
The latest development comes the day after Gov. Kate Brown announced at a press conference she is extending restrictions on public activities in 21 counties across the state to combat the unrelenting spread of COVID-19. Union County is among the counties experiencing "extreme risk."
The list of counties in the extreme-risk category also includes Baker, Umatilla, Grant and Malheur.
The updated restrictions will go into effect after the two-week freeze expires on Dec. 3. Counties on the extreme-risk list will be under the most severe restrictions, and the mandates will be slightly different from those under the freeze.
Closures of indoor recreation facilities, including fitness centers, pools, theaters and arenas will continue. Social and at-home gatherings will remain limited to groups of no more than six people from no more than two households, regardless of whether that gathering takes place indoors or outdoors.
Outdoor recreation and fitness activities will be capped at a 50-person maximum in extreme-risk counties. Capacity at faith institutions will be limited to 25% of total capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Visitation at long-term care facilities will be restricted to outdoor visits only.
Retail stores will be limited to 50% capacity in extreme-risk counties. This includes farmers markets, grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies. Working remotely when possible will be required, and offices are to be closed to the public.
While some of the more severe restrictions will remain in place in extreme-risk counties, others will be loosened. Dining will be allowed at eating and drinking establishments in an outdoors-only setting with a maximum capacity of 50 people, and doors will be required to close at 11 p.m. Takeout dining remains "highly recommended."
Brown’s announcement came as the state once again reported 20 deaths in a single day, the third time in eight days when 20 or more deaths were confirmed. The state also announced Wednesday 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, of which Union County contributed 26.
Oregon’s death toll stands at 867, and the state has recorded 68,503 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said during the press conference that Oregon expects to receive its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine sometime in December. This vaccine is expected to be distributed to frontline health care workers.
This new "data-driven approach" categorizes counties in one of four ways: low, moderate, high and extreme risk. In the new approach, counties with smaller populations are measured using different metrics than those with larger populations.
For counties with less than 30,000 residents, like those in Northeast Oregon, measurements are taken by the number of cases recorded in a two-week period. More than 60 cases in 14 days qualifies a county as "extreme risk."
Counties with 45-59 cases are "high risk," those with 30-44 are "moderate risk," and those with less than 30 are "low risk." Union County has a long way to go before it can leave the "extreme risk" category — the county recorded 60 cases over the last four days.
The governor and public health officials are urging Oregonians to make sacrifices with their Thanksgiving and social plans, wear masks and follow public health safety protocols to help curtail the spread of COVID-19.
