UNION COUNTY — The La Grande School District could return all grades to distance learning as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to mount. Other local school districts also are working to remain open to in-person instruction.
Other activities, however, are going to have to take a break.
Gov. Kate Brown on Monday, Nov. 9, announced Union County joined the group of counties taking a two-week pause on social activities to help stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 where community transmission is on the rise. Baker County also made the pause list Monday, along with Clackamas and Washington counties. The four join Jackson, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah and Umatilla counties on the pause, which goes into effect Wednesday, Nov. 11, and lasts until Nov. 25.
The pause measures include urging all businesses to mandate work from home, ceasing long-term care facility visits that take place indoors and reducing the maximum capacity of other indoor activities to 50 people.
The governor is instituting the two-week pause in counties with a case rate above 200 per 100,000 people over a two-week period or more than 60 cases over a two-week period for counties with less than 30,000 people.
Union County on Friday was close to reaching the pause threshold. Over the weekend, Union County had 19 new cases of COVID-19. Monday morning, the Center for Human Development, La Grande, reported 13 new cases in the county. Brown’s announcement about the pause came hours later.
Since the pandemic began, Union County has reported 553 total cases and two resulting deaths.
The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported the state had 723 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 51,155. Four more people in Oregon died from the virus, pushing the state’s death toll to 734.
The pause comes as the La Grande School District considers shifting all students to virtual learning.
The district in an announcement Monday said the state’s new metrics for keeping schools open allows districts to make local decisions based on community spread of the virus and its effects on school operations. If the local public health authority, community and school leadership teams indicate the district should move to Comprehensive Distance Learning, the district will notify staff, students, families and community on Thursday.
Grades K-3, then, would change from onsite learning to virtual learning.
La Grande School District is holding a virtual town hall Tuesday to address how the new Oregon health metrics impact the district and on-site and virtual instruction.
Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, informed superintendents across the state in a letter Saturday that schools in counties under the pause order “must limit the capacity to a maximum of 50 people indoors, including staff, or the number of people based on a determination of capacity (square footage/occupancy), whichever is less,” Gill stated in the letter.
Union, Imbler and La Grande school districts have reported cases among staff over the past two weeks, coinciding with the rise in cases locally and statewide.
Imbler plans to remain in-person for as long as possible, according to Superintendent Angie Lakey-Campbell. Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells said the district plans to follow guidance from the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority.
“If we can stay open, we plan to stay open,” Wells said. “As long as there are not multiple cases in multiple cohorts.”
Cove Superintendent Earl Pettit said his district does not plan to go back to distance learning at this time.
“Things can change depending on what happens within the school community,” Pettit said. “We are still operating here with no confirmed cases.”
Elgin School District also is planning to continue in-person instruction, Superintendent Dianne Greif said. District administrators will watch the case count, but the district hopes to keep students in class.
North Powder School District has not reported any cases since kindergarten through 12th grade returned for in-person instruction in September.
“We are watching the numbers,” Superintendent Lance Dixon said, “but unless we have an outbreak in the school we will continue in-person instruction.”
— Observer reporter Kaleb Lay contributed to this report.
