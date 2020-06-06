LA GRANDE — Union County has entered Phase 2 of reopening.
Gov. Kate Brown sent a letter Thursday afternoon to the Union County Commissioners, allowing the move into the next phase effective Friday morning.
It was among 26 counties statewide, along with Wallowa and Baker counties, that received the OK to proceed with reopening Thursday — several did so Friday and others will Saturday or Monday. Three more counties were given approval Friday.
Phase 2, however, seems to be where the state will remain for the foreseeable future as the guidelines for Phase 3 state it won’t be an option until a “reliable treatment or prevention” or a vaccine is available, according to the state’s guideline page.
That statement also was in Brown’s letter to the counties that are in Phase 2 and is Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes’ biggest concern.
“The goal is unrealistic,” he said, noting he was cautious of the way to word his concerns. “We’re talking potentially years and years out for a cure or a vaccine even with the government fast track. This is not a fast process. I don’t know that the state leadership can keep the state locked down for that length (of time).”
Anderes called the move “the logical step to normalization” but said he believes it won’t be the last piece of Phase 2.
“Without trying to put words in the governor’s mouth or Oregon Health Authority, I think we’re going to see subsequent versions of Phase 2,” he said. “As questions come up on specific businesses, we’re going to get more clarity as we move on.”
Included in the second phase of the reopening plan is further easing of restrictions for restaurants, bars, breweries and more, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Larger indoor and outdoor gatherings are allowed. And some venues will be able to open for the first time since they were closed back in March.
Churches, movie theaters, pools and some outdoor entertainment facilities may resume, though the number of individuals who can be at a gathering varies.
In the reopening guidelines from the OHA, gathering sizes are capped at 50 for indoors and 100 for outdoors. But for “venues, restaurants and bars, indoor and outdoor entertainment facilities and fitness-related organizations,” the number is 250 people, provided specifications on social distancing measures are set.
Under this guideline, the capacity is based on allowing 6 feet between parties. Venues are to use 35 square feet per person as the metric. In theory, then, a 3,500 square-foot venue would have a capacity of 100 people. A location would need to have a footprint of 8,750 square feet or more to hold the maximum 250 occupants.
The guidelines allow no more than 10 people per party at any location, but those in the party don’t need to maintain social distance.
Among the churches that will reopen is the La Grande Church of the Nazarene, which will hold a service in its building at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
“We’ll be able to move forward and start meeting in person,” pastor Kevin Goss said. “We’ll be taking some extra precautions to help folks be socially distanced in terms of seating in the sanctuary. We’re not going to be running any children’s ministries or Sunday school programs, just our worship service.”
One concern Anderes has with the gathering size guidelines is there is enough ambiguity to cause confusion.
“My interpretation is that if you have the ability mathematically to work out that if you got 6 feet between people you are going to be OK within those limits,” he said.
Goss offered a similar take in how it applies to his congregation.
“The way that I’ve read it is that in any space we need to be able to provide for the 6 feet of social distancing,” he said. “In our sanctuary space, we can hold traditionally 426, and our congregation size was at about 130 before this all started. We’re not anticipating everyone will be coming back right away. Our square footage of our sanctuary is large enough we feel we can accommodate everyone who would want to be there.”
Businesses within each category have additional measures. Restaurants and bars, for example, can install a barrier — such as plexiglass — between booths rather than having 6 feet between them. Restaurants also may extend their curfew to midnight from 10 p.m.
Employees at the majority of these businesses — especially service businesses — are required to wear masks, and patrons are encouraged to.
Pools, which are allowed to open for the first time, also must maintain 6 feet between individuals or parties.
Veterans’ Memorial Pool, La Grande, announced Thursday it will open June 15. The pool will operate from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for lap swimming and therapy.
To date, Union County has had six cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. One case remains active. Wallowa County has one active case and has had two total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.