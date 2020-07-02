Union County added five more cases of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority announced Thursday afternoon, but that was a small portion of what was added statewide, as Oregon saw its biggest one-day increase during the pandemic with 375, pushing the total to near 9,300.
The biggest jump in cases in one county came in next-door Umatilla County, which had 88 new cases to move its overall total past 600. The surge moved the state's total to 9,294. The OHA also reported a death in Klamath County, the 209th attributed to the virus.
Union County has had 347 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 326 of the cases being reported active and 20 recoveries, according to the Center for Human Development. The county had 30 more negative test results come back, boosting that total to more than 1,700. The county's positive rate is at 16.9%.
The state also processed nearly 7,700 tests results, and its overall positive rate is moving up, but currently is at 3.54%.
Umatilla County was one of three counties with at least 60 positive tests results, and one of eight with at least 10 new cases, along with Washington (67), Multnomah (64), Marion (32), Clackamas (22) Malheur (16), Lane (15) and Jackson (15). In all, 21 counties reported new cases Thursday. Umatilla County's recent surge in cases has moved it past Lincoln County for the second most cases per capita at 0.81%. Only Union County has a higher rate at 1.34%.
Those from age 20-49 accounted for nearly 60% of the new cases, with 224 being attributed to that group — including 93 cases in 20-29-year-olds. The state's most vulnerable demographic — 60 and older, which has accounted for all but 13 of the state's deaths — had 40 new cases.
