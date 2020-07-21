LA GRANDE - Union County has two more cases of COVID-19, moving the overall total to 385, the Center for Human Development reported Tuesday.
The state, meanwhile, moved past 15,000 cases and reported seven more fatalities related to the virus, according to the Oregon Health Authority. There are now 269 deaths in Oregon attributed to COVID-19.
The state now has 15,139 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, up 292 from the count on Monday.
Next-door Umatilla County has 57 more cases to move to 1,438, while Baker County had two more cases and has 15. Wallowa County stayed at 18 cases.
The statewide testing average ticked up to 4.16%, as there are 14,355 positive tests out of 344,479 total tests performed. It still is less than half the national average, which as of Tuesday was 9.2% out of more than 48.6 million tests processed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Union County's positive rate has dropped to 14.1%.
Current statewide hospitalization numbers have maintained at roughly the same level according to OHA. The site Tuesday had 19 new hospitalizations. The number of individuals in an Oregon hospital with either confirmed or presumptive cases is 237. The number with confirmed cases is 156.
Individuals above 60 now make up just 17.4% of all cases of the virus, a number that has continued to decrease in recent weeks. Those under 40 account for 52.5% of cases.
