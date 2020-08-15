UNION — Leaders of the Union County Museum want people who understand technology of the future to help them illuminate the past.
The Union County Museum Society’s board is launching a search for individuals with internet skills that can be used to promote the museum, which currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We recognize the need to update and enhance how the museum is presented to the public on the internet,” said Nod Palmer, president of the Union County Museum Society.
Palmer said this is why the society is seeking professionals with social media and website experience to get more people interested in visiting and supporting the museum. Individuals needed include those who can put photos of museum displays on internet sites that can easily be seen on small smartphone screens.
The Union County Museum Society is seeking proposals for its internet project. Palmer said individuals and businesses experienced in website design and search engine optimization are encouraged to submit a proposal in response to a Request for Proposals. Qualified individuals can request the RFP from Palmer by phone at 541-910-9006 or email at nodpalmer@gmail.com. All proposals must be received by 5 p.m., Sept. 4.
The museum’s season traditionally runs from Mother’s Day to early fall. Due to the pandemic, the museum didn’t open this spring, and Palmer said the doors will stay closed the rest of 2020. Still the museum has been a hub of activity at times as volunteers have done extensive maintenance and cleaning in its buildings, which have dozens of displays on everything from farming and rodeos to old hairstyling equipment and cameras.
The museum’s treasure trove of displayed photos includes one from 1948 of former presidential candidate Thomas Dewey with Eastern Oregon Livestock Show leaders. Dewey, then governor of New York who would go on to become the Republican party’s nominee for president, later lost in the 1948 general election to incumbent Harry Truman in one of the great upsets in political history. Today Dewey is one of the only presidential candidates from a major party to have campaigned in Union.
Items like the photo of Dewey are among those Palmer wants people to be able to see virtually.
“We want to have YouTube exhibits (of museum items),” he said.
The museum society is also hoping to make its social media presence more dynamic by posting videos of events. These could include Oregon Trail activities often conducted at the Union County Museum by people portraying pioneers.
Palmer also wants to use the internet to make it easier for people to sign up for museum society memberships, make donations and purchase merchandise such as history books.
The internet presence project is being launched now in part because museum leaders believe it is important the history on display at the museum is not forgotten while it is closed.
“We want to stay in the public eye,” Palmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.