LA GRANDE — Public health officials Wednesday afternoon announced the eighth confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Union County.
The day before, the Center for Human Development Inc. reported the seventh case. Union County has had no deaths from the disease, and only three of the cases are considered active, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
These are the first and second confirmed cases in the county since May 18. They came less than a week after the county entered Phase 2 of reopening but nearly four weeks after the county went into Phase 1.
This seventh case was community acquired, according to the press release from the center, meaning the individual does not have a direct epidemiological link to a known confirmed case.
“This means that the infection was acquired from an unknown source and place in the community,” the press release stated.
The center did not provide details on how the eighth case was acquired. As in previous cases, the center reported it is working to contact and isolate or quarantine those who may have been in close contact with individuals. A close contact is defined as anyone within 6 feet of the individual for more than 15 minutes.
“If you are identified through this investigation as someone that may be at risk for COVID-19,” the center reported, “public health will contact you.”
Oregon has 5,060 total cases and 169 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 website. Just less than half of the cases — 2,457 — are considered active. The state has conducted 156,605 tests for the disease, and 151,698 have come back negative.
