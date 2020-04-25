Union County obtains grant to help businesses during pandemic

LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners approved an intergovernmental Community Development Block Grant to provide funding to small businesses feeling the negative fiscal effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant is not yet in effect and is awaiting approval from the city of La Grande, the lead applicant, according to Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage. Business Oregon will provide the funds for the $150,000 grant, which the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District will oversee.
Cities in Union County are working to support residents with getting food and supplies, including providing daily meals during and shopping assistance, and the city of La Grande implemented a loan program to help local businesses. Union County, however, is taking a less direct approach with the grant, which the county reported can provide “technical assistance, grants, loans and other financial assistance to establish, stabilize and expand services or businesses to support home health and quarantine.” Eligible uses include “short term working capital and assistance to small businesses to enable retention of jobs held by low and moderate income persons.”
Beverage and county budget officer Shelley Burgess said the county has no money to directly help small-business owners. Beverage said the money in county coffers pays for public services, such as road maintenance and public safety.
“We have to plan ahead to continue the general services to the public, and in the light of COVID-19 we — like everyone else — have to plan the budget without knowing what is happening in the future,” Beverage said.
Beverage said there are a variety of resources for small businesses that need help during this time. The county is working with some of those resources to share information with the public and assist in directing funds.
Beverage is up for reelection and faces a challenger in Michael Barry of Imbler. He has his own ideas of how he would respond to the COVID-19 situation.
Barry said he believes the state has taken an overly conservative approach in responding to the pandemic, and he is concerned about the severe effects it could have on the local economy.
“As COVID-19 comes through our communities, the response from the government needs to have less negative impact than the virus itself,” Barry said.
“I’m hoping we can begin to open the rural parts of Union County back up. We need to balance our respect for the danger of the virus with the danger of a complete government-issued shutdown of our entire economy. Decisions need to by county by county, community by community.”
Barry said he understands the need for more funding at local levels, and he would like to see more direct involvement from the county, even if the funding and assistance comes from the state and federal government.
