LA GRANDE — Union County on Tuesday, Aug. 18, became the 14th county in Oregon to reach 400 COVID-19 cases as the Center for Human Development reported two new cases of the coronavirus.
Union County has not seen any additional fatalities due to COVID-19 and remains at two during the pandemic. There have been 12 reported cases thus far in the month of August, and the county has not reported any additional hospitalizations since the week of July 26, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.
The OHA on Tuesday reported 237 new cases in Oregon, giving the state a total of 23,676 cases since the start of the pandemic. There also were nine more deaths attributed to the virus, and 397 people are reported to have died with the virus. That moved the mortality rate of known cases to 1.68%.
Presently, the survival rate of known cases in Oregon is 98.3%. That rate increases to 99.1% for people under 80 years old, and 99.5% for people under age 70. Of the known cases, 8.15% have resulted in hospitalization. The positive test rate is holding at 4.53%, and the state is approaching one-half million tests conducted with 495,114 reported by OHA.
