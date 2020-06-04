LA GRANDE — Union County has been approved to enter Phase 2 of reopening.
Gov. Kate Brown sent a letter to the Union County Commissioners Thursday afternoon, allowing the move into the next phase Friday morning. It was among 26 counties statewide, along with Wallowa and Baker counties, that have been given the OK to proceed with reopening. Several are doing so Friday and others will Saturday or Monday.
In fact, almost every county in southern and eastern Oregon will be in Phase 2 Friday or Saturday. Jefferson, Deschutes and Umatilla counties are the only ones that have applied for Phase 2 still awaiting approval.
The state has given more details of what will be OK'd in the second phase of the reopening plan.
Included is further easing of restrictions for restaurants, bars, breweries and more, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Indoor and outdoor gatherings can have a boost in capacity. And some venues will be able to open for the first time since they were closed back in March.
Churches, movie theaters, pools and some outdoor entertainment facilities have the OK to resume. The number of individuals who can be at a gathering have a range, as well.
In the reopening guidelines from the OHA, gathering sizes are called at 50 for indoors and 100 for outdoors. But for "venues, restaurants and bars, indoor and outdoor entertainment facilities and fitness-related organizations," the allowed number is 250 people, provided specifications based on social distancing measures are set.
Under this guideline, the capacity is based on what will allow there to be 6 feet between parties. Venues are to use 35 square feet per person as the metric. In theory, then, a 3,500 square-foot venue would have a capacity of 100 people. A location would need to have a footprint of 8,750 square feet or more in order to hold the maximum 250 occupants.
Parties of people together in any location are to be capped at 10 individuals in a party, but those in the party don't need to be distanced.
Each business within a category has additional measures. Restaurants and bars, for example, can install a barrier — such as plexiglass — between booths rather than having 6 feet between them. Restaurants also can extend their curfew to midnight from 10 p.m.
Employees at the majority of these businesses — especially service businesses — are required to wear masks, and patrons are encouraged to.
Pools, which are allowed to open for the first time, also must maintain 6 feet between individuals or parties.
Veterans' Memorial Pool, La Grande, announced Thursday it will open back up June 15, and operate from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday for lap swimming and therapy.
Phase 2, however, seems to be where the state will be for the foreseeable future as the guidelines for Phase 3 currently state it won't be an option until a "reliable treatment or prevention" or a vaccine is available, according to the OHA website.
To date, Union County has had six cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. One case is currently active. Wallowa County has one active case, and has had two total.
This story has been updated.
