UNION COUNTY — The Oregon Health Authority announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Union County for Wednesday, Aug. 11, according to a press release.
The new cases bring Union County’s COVID case count to 1,863 since the start of the pandemic last year. The county has also recorded 28 deaths during the pandemic.
The state reported two new cases in Wallowa County on Aug. 11, raising its total to 273 cases during the pandemic. The county has had six deaths, according to the state.
The total was part of 1,991 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 across the state, the press release said, bringing the state total to 234,393 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state also announced eight new deaths, including one from Umatilla County, raising the number of deaths to 2,920.
According to the state report, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 665, which is 30 more than Aug. 10. There are 172 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, eight more than Aug. 19.
The state also announced there were 8,304 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Aug. 2-8, representing a 40% increase over the previous week. There were 322 new COVID-19 hospitalizations during the same timeframe, up from 256 the week prior. That marked the fifth consecutive week of increases.
There were 119,416 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Aug. 1-7. The percentage of positive tests increased to 9.5%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.