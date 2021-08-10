UMATILLA COUNTY — The Oregon Health Authority announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Union County for Tuesday, Aug. 10, according to a press release.
The Feb. 10 total comes after the county announced 65 new cases on Monday, Feb. 9.
The new cases bring Union County’s total to 1,847 known cases since the pandemic began last year. The county did not report any new deaths, leaving the county's total at 28.
Union County’s total is part of 2,329 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported across the state, bringing the state total to 232,436, according to the state.
The state also reported nine new COVID-19 deaths, raising Oregon’s death toll to 2,912.
Wallowa County recorded eight new cases on Aug. 10 and seven new cases on Aug. 9, bringing its total to 271 since the pandemic started. There have been six deaths in the county related to the pandemic, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
