UNION COUNTY — Daily cases of COVID-19 again tapered off this week as Union County recorded 36 new cases from Sunday, Jan. 17 to Friday, Jan. 22.
Even so, the Center for Human Development, Union County’s public health arm, reported the death of the 17th county resident to COVID-19. No additional details on the deceased was available by press time Friday.
With 58 cases during the preceding week, from Jan. 10-16, Union County’s two-week caseload remains above the threshold for extreme risk public health measures, which have prohibited in-person dining in restaurants and indoor recreation activities for months without respite.
As of Friday, Union County recorded a total of 1,140 cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.
But there are promising signs those stringent public health measures may be having an effect across the state. The Oregon Health Authority reported fewer than 900 new statewide cases of COVID-19 every day from Jan. 17-22.
The number of COVID-19 infections across Oregon this week dropped 4% from the week before, and the number of Oregonians newly hospitalized with the disease dropped 7% in that time. Roughly 47 people in Oregon are hospitalized per day for COVID-19, according to the OHA’s weekly data report.
Even as statewide cases and hospitalizations dropped, the number of reported deaths from COVID-19 hit an all-time weekly high last week, and fatality rates remain near one in 77.
“One hundred ninety-five Oregonians died in association with COVID-19 — the highest weekly toll recorded in Oregon to date. Of the 134,468 cases reported in Oregon since the start of the pandemic, 1,808 have died — a case-fatality rate of 1.3%,” the OHA stated in its report.
However, the trend of high daily reported deaths also tapered off during the week beginning Jan. 17. From that Sunday to Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported a total of 68 deaths.
Union County registered no new outbreaks in the OHA’s weekly outbreak report, published Jan. 21. Eastern Oregon University — which had announced it expected to be listed as a facility with an outbreak due to mass testing of returning students — was not in the report.
Only one workplace outbreak grew from the previous week. Outdoor RV’s outbreak nearly doubled in size from 12 cases as of Jan. 13 to 23 cases on Jan. 21, according to the OHA’s report.
Outdoor RV did not respond to a request for comment on their outbreak by press time.
Vaccination also picked up speed this week, both locally and across the state. The Oregon Health Authority reported it now is consistently meeting the state’s goal of at least 12,000 vaccinations per day, and more than a quarter million doses found their way into people’s arms, and a total of 479,325 doses had been delivered across the state as of Jan. 21.
In Union County, vaccinations nearly reached the 1,000 mark by Thursday, when the Oregon Health Authority reported a total of 977 county residents received one dose of vaccine, while eight had received both doses. Roughly 3.67% of county residents received at least one dose as of Jan. 21, according to OHA tracking data.
The Center for Human Development also is offering interested parties the option to receive vaccination and COVID-19 updates via email. To sign up, visit chdinc.org/subscribe.
