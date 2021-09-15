Union County records 40 cases of COVID-19 The Observer Sep 15, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Union County, according to a Wednesday, Sept. 15, press release.The total brings the county total to 2,622 cases since the start of the pandemic.Union County’s total was part of 2,069 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported by the state. Oregon has logged 305,560 total cases since the pandemic began.Wallowa County reported three new cases, bringing its total to 489 total cases.The Sept. 15 report followed a Sept. 14 report that announced a pair of deaths over the weekend in Union County. The two deaths bring the county’s total to 37 deaths since the start of the pandemic.The 36th death in Union County was a 68-year-old woman who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 10 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.The 37th dead was a 63-year-old man who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Sept. 11 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He also had underlying conditions. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Coronavirus Sections National Get breaking news! Download the App Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Would you like to receive our breaking news? Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Coronavirus National Updates Some kids are affected by COVID-19 Delta variant in a different fashion The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people Ohio offers $1M weekly prize as vaccine incentive CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic U.S. recommends 'pause' for J&J vaccine over clot reports U.S. pandemic toll: in 1 year, half a million Lives CDC: Schools can reopen without teacher shots News of the Weird First reported case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado
