LA GRANDE — Union County recorded 65 new cases of COVID-19, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard.
The case total is for the three-day period between Aug. 6-8.
The new cases bring Union County’s total to 1,830 known cases since the pandemic began last year. The county also has recorded 28 deaths since the start of the pandemic
Union County’s total is part of 3,229 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported across the state, bringing the state total to 230,103, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The state also reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths, raising Oregon’s death toll to 2,903.
Wallowa County recorded seven new cases during the three-day period, bringing its total to 263 since the pandemic started. There have been six deaths in the county related to the pandemic, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
