SALEM — Union County recorded 70 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The total was part of 4,700 new cases reported around the state from Friday, Sept. 10, to Sunday, Sept. 12.
Oregon reported 2,142 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 10, 1,513 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 11, and 1,045 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 12. There are 32 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,446, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
Union County’s weekend total brings its case count to 2,578 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard reported two new deaths in Union County, but no details were released by the state.
Wallowa County reported three new cases over the weekend. Baker County recorded 53 new cases, while Umatilla County tallied 85.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,075, which is 11 fewer than Sept. 12. There are 274 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine fewer than Sept. 12, according to the state.
There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 652 total (10% availability) and 316 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,264 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 4,699 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 12.
Of this total, 1,170 were administered on Sept. 12: 1,170 were initial doses, 652 were second doses and 52 were third doses. The remaining 3,529 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 12.
The seven-day running average is now 7,325 doses per day.
Union County’s vaccination rate is up 1.6% to 53.7%, with more than 11,100 residents having received the vaccine. The county needs more than 5,400 more residents over the age of 18 to be vaccinated to reach 80%. Wallowa County is at 63% vaccination, up 0.6%.
