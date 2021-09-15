SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Union County, according to a Wednesday, Sept. 15, press release.
The total brings the county total to 2,622 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Union County’s total was part of 2,069 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported by the state. Oregon has logged 305,560 total cases since the pandemic began.
Wallowa County reported three new cases, bringing its total to 489 total cases.
The Sept. 15 report followed a Sept. 14 report that announced a pair of deaths over the weekend in Union County. The two deaths bring the county’s total to 37 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The 36th death in Union County was a 68-year-old woman who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 10 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
The 37th dead was a 63-year-old man who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Sept. 11 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He also had underlying conditions.
