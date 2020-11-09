LA GRANDE — Union County's Center for Human Development, La Grande, reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Union County Monday, Nov. 9, as cases continued to surge across the state.
Public health officials urged residents not to let their guard down.
"We all need to follow the precautions that stop and slow the spread of COVID-19," said Union County Public Health Administrator Carrie Brogoitti. "We know everyone is tired and we all wish this would go away, but the reality is this disease is spreading in our community, and we need more now than ever to protect our families and each other."
The 13-case spike follows a trend set in recent weeks within the county. Over the weekend, Union County reported 19 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total for the past three days to 32.
Since the pandemic began, Union County has reported 553 total cases of COVID-19 and two resulting deaths. Monday's jump represents an increase of more than 2% in a single day.
