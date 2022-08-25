SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority reported 11,612 new cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 7 to Aug. 20 in its biweekly report released on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The two-week total represents a 26% decline from the previous biweekly total of 15,716.
During the two-week period of Aug. 7 to Aug. 20, test positivity was 10.9%, down from 13% in the previous two-week period.
During the same two-week period Union County has reported 54 total cases, with 25 cases on July 25, 21 cases on Aug. 1 and 15 cases on Aug. 8. Union County has a seven-day average of 3.6 new cases.
Union County recorded one death on Aug. 15.
Since the start of the pandemic, Union County has recorded 5,529 cases and 87 deaths.
The health authority’s COVID-19 Biweekly Congregate Care Setting Outbreak Report shows 201 active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths.
La Grande Post Acute Rehab is still on the active outbreaks list with 21 total cases since the outbreak was reported on July 27. There have been no deaths due to COVID-19 since the outbreak was reported at the facility.
