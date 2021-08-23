LA GRANDE — Union County had 78 new cases of COVID-19 that came in over the weekend, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday, Aug. 23, bringing the county's overall total to 2,180. There were no new deaths reported by the OHA, with the county total of COVID-19 related deaths currently at 30.
Wallowa County had 16 new cases of COVID-19, and is currently at 348 since the start of the pandemic. More than 100 of those cases have come during the month of August.
Statewide, there were 4,701 new cases and 24 deaths reported over the weekend, according to the OHA. Hospitalizations also continued to rise, with 937 patients hospitalized, including 253 in the intensive care unit. In Region 9, which includes Union and Wallowa counties, 25 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 at the last report. There are five of 25 ICU beds in the region, and 43 of 127 non-ICU beds, available. Most of the state has fewer than 10% of its hospital beds available.
