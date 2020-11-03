SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority announced eight new cases of coronavirus in Union County Tuesday, Nov. 3, bringing the county's total case count to 35 in the past week.
Union County's test positivity rate now stands at 8%. The county's total case count now stands at 504 since the pandemic began.
Also on Tuesday, OHA reported nine new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 701.
County health officials have consistently urged residents to be vigilant and to practice proper coronavirus hygiene, wear face coverings and maintain social distancing as cases continue to rise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.