Oregon recorded 304 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday. The numbers bring the totals in the state to 17,721 and 311, respectively.
Union County, meanwhile, went without a reported case for the eighth day in a row, according to the Center for Human Development. CHD's press release noted that a case attributed to it by OHA, which would make the count 386, was counted incorrectly and will likely be removed from the total in coming days.
The county continues to have 385 cases and two deaths, according to CHD data. The county's positive rate is down to 13.1%.
The state's overall positive rate current is at 4.28%, while the rate for the week in Oregon is 5.67%.
