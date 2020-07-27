LA GRANDE — Union County has no new reported cases of COVID-19 for the sixth day in a row, according to the latest update Monday from the Center for Human Development. The overall number of cases remains at 385.
The county last reported cases July 21, when it added two to the total. In eight of the last nine days, no cases have been reported. On July 18, four cases came in.
The county remains at 46 reported recoveries from COVID-19 and two deaths attributed to the virus. The number of recoveries likely is higher as the Oregon Health Authority has not been actively calling patients for the last two weeks as the state’s numbers increased.
In the last three weeks, Union County has added a total of 29 cases, an average of 1.38 per day, and in that time has had 10 days without any reported cases. The county’s positive test rate continues to decrease and is at 13.47% (352 positives, 2,261 negatives).
OHA Friday stated that some of its models were showing the possibility of a slowing of the rise in COVID-19 cases statewide. In four of the last eight days, the state has reported fewer than 300 new cases — it reported 340 on Monday — moving the seven-day average to 331.
Overall in Oregon, there have been 17,088 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 and 289 deaths. July 16 was when Oregon saw its peak, with 437 cases. Statewide, the positive rate continues to increase and is at 4.25% (16,240 positives, 365,478 negatives).
OHA’s weekly testing report showed a decrease in positive tests week over week for the first time in two months. Tests during the week of July 19-25 came back at a positive rate of 4.8%, a full point lower than the 5.8% reported the previous two weeks. The rate each week has been above 5% three weeks in a row.
People younger than 40 years old now make up more than 53% of cases in Oregon (9,093) and the 20-29-year-old demographic has accounted for more cases (3,694) than those younger than 10 years old and 60 and older combined. The state’s overall mortality rate of known cases, even with a record number of nine deaths Friday, has dropped to 1.69%.
The national total also seems to be turning a corner. It’s been almost two weeks since the U.S. had its highest daily count of more than 77,000 cases reported on July 16, according to Johns Hopkins University. Monday, Johns Hopkins reported 55,000 cases, the lowest total since 45,000 cases came in July 6.
As of Monday afternoon, the U.S. had more than 4.2 million reported cases of COVID-19 and more than 146,500 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, putting the mortality rate of known cases at 3.47%. CDC has reported close to 53 million tests conducted and a positive rate of 9.53%. According to covidtracking.com, the seven-day average of tests in the nation has increased to roughly 800,000 tests per day.
