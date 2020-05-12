Union County Republicans urge reopening

You are the owner of this article.
Members of the Union County Republican Committee protest Saturday outside of the La Grande City Hall to urge ending COVID-19 restrictions to reopen the county and local economy. The Governor’s Office is reviewing counties’ plans to reopen May 15 so long as they meet certain criteria, including the ability to adequately test anyone with symptoms and show a decreased number of positive cases or less than hospitalizations.

LA GRANDE — Members Union County Republican Committee organized a peaceful protest Saturday afternoon outside of La Grande’s City Hall to share concerns and grievances about Gov. Kate Brown and the response to COVID-19.

“It is time to get our own state back in business,” Union County Republican Committee secretary Michelle Duffy said. “The closure was intended to prevent overwhelming the hospital and flattening the curve. We’ve done that, now it is time to move on with our lives.”

Duffy was among the 10 or so protesters who came to wave signs on Adams Avenue. Some passing motorists honked and cheered in support of the group.

Local business owner Tony Corig was walking down the street when he decided to join in. Corig owns Direct Music Source and said his store has seen the effect of the closures and would like to see businesses be able to fully open up again.

“My business has been up in sales, but down in customer interaction,” Corig said.

Corig and others in attendance said the purpose of the protest was to have their voices heard and educate the public on issues around the virus and the closures it has caused.

According to committee board member Mike Burton, Brown’s reopening plan is not specific enough and what has happened has left him with little trust in the Governor’s Office. Burton said the county can meet reopening requirements, but Eastern Oregon is stuck waiting to implement Phase I of reopening plans.

The Governor’s Office is reviewing counties’ plans to reopen May 15 so long as they meet certain criteria. These plans include the ability to adequately test anyone with symptoms and contact trace any positive cases, show a decreased number of positive cases or less than five hospitalizations, and enough room and personal protective equipment at hospitals, should a surge of cases occur.

If the county gets the OK to reopen, several businesses can get back to work so long as they take measure to ensure customer and employee safety. Restaurants and bars will get the green light for sit-down service, along with personal care and services businesses, including barbers and salons and in-person gatherings of up to 25 people.

Burton said it shouldn’t be the state or the government who decides this, but a personal choice in how a person and a business responds to the situation. He said he feels our personal liberties have been taken away by the closure and a full reopening is what will give them back.

Marla Schad, committee board member, said there is a possibility of another protest occurring during the Saturday opening of the La Grande Farmers Market.

