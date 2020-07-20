LA GRANDE — Union County added four cases of COVID-19 to its tally over the weekend, increasing the total number of official cases to 383.
The Center for Human Development, La Grande, reported no new cases in the county Monday.
The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases statewide, bumping Oregon’s total to 14,847. The Monday count is a drop from Sunday when the state reported 436 new cases.
The daily record for newly reported cases in Oregon is 437, set on Thursday. The state had set new records for the last three consecutive weeks. Monday marked the first day since Wednesday the state did not top 300 for new cases.
The number of cases has climbed as Oregon reopened business and public life. State and local public health authorities also have reported more cases are the result of community spread rather than workplace outbreaks or people coming into contact with known cases.
While Union County’s number of cases has been flattening, the county remains the state’s fourth worst per capita, according to the Oregon Health Authority, with 142.7 cases per 10,000 people. Neighboring Umatilla County, which continues to see its case total spike, is the worst in the state per capita, with 170.2 cases per 10,000.
Umatilla County also now has 1,381 total cases, good enough for fourth most of any county, with only Marion (2,170), Washington (2,246) and Multnomah (3,566) having higher totals.
The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 stands at 233 in the state, the Heath Authority reported.
The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported on Friday hospitalizations have climbed to levels not previously seen during the pandemic, indicating more people are suffering the most severe symptoms of COVID-19.
Oregon also reported 262 Oregonians have died from the virus.
Oregon’s 261st COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 22 and died on July 17, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. And the state’s 262nd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 18, in his residence. The Oregon Health Authority reported both had underlying medical conditions.
The total number of deaths from the virus in Union County remains at two.
