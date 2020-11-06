LA GRANDE — A teacher at La Grande High School on Wednesday, Nov. 4, tested positive for COVID-19, La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza reported.
Union School District reported a case Thursday, and the Imbler School District on Oct. 30 took to its Facebook page to report a case.
The Oregon Health Authority on Friday, Nov. 6, reported eight new positive cases in the county, bringing the county’s total to 521 cases since the start of the pandemic. OHA reported 770 new cases statewide, pushing Oregon’s total to 48,608.
Gov. Kate Brown during a press conference Friday afternoon said Union County is on the cusp of being included in a two-week “pause” of activities to help curb the spread of the virus.
In a letter to parents and students Wednesday, Mendoza said the school is following the protocol for a positive case.
“As members of the school community, we understand this might raise concerns, alongside a caring response,” Mendoza wrote. “We are working closely with Center for Human Development to respond to this news and protect the health of our community.”
The teacher has not been back into the building since Monday, and their work areas along with the common work areas for staff were being deep cleaned. Mendoza said access to the school’s buildings remains the same. High school students in the La Grande district have not yet returned to campus for in-person classes.
Union School District, meanwhile, is preparing for the possibility of going back to comprehensive distance learning starting Monday and is sending students home with Chromebooks and other devices Friday afternoon.
These announcements came as cases in Union County, and across the state, continue to rise.
Carrie Brogoitti, public health administrator for the county, said the community can change the trend’s direction.
“To keep the numbers down,” she said, “we need the whole community to take actions to mitigate the spread.”
Brogoitti said with the number of cases increasing, schools now with students on campus may soon have to consider closing their doors and limiting in-person instruction.
“We aren’t at the limit yet, but if our numbers keep going up, it is very possible we could reach the limit of more than 60 cases over a two-week period,” Brogoitti said.
According to data from OHA and CHD, Union County has recorded 54 cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 25.
Brown on Friday announced counties with high case counts will be put on a two-week “pause.” If there are more than 60 cases in a two-week period in Union County, the county will be included in that effort to curb the spread of the virus, which means limiting social gatherings to single households or no more than six people; in-person indoor dining will be limited to 50 people, including staff and customers; and indoor visits to long-term care facilities will be suspended.
The pause would not apply to religious institutions at this time.
“We have been asking Oregonians over the past several weeks to be mindful of social gatherings, as they continue to be the main culprit of community spread in Oregon,” Brown said. “The data is proving that not all Oregonians are listening.”
Brown said she understands the devastating impact additional closures will have on large and small businesses, but she said she will do what is necessary to protect the health and safety of Oregonians. Counties that don’t meet the requirements will begin the two-week pause Wednesday, Oct. 11. The governor will announce which counties will be part of the pause in the coming days.
“If I do need to take further steps, it will involve further restricting business activity, and I don’t want to do that,” said Brown. “It’s honestly up to each and every one of us, particularly those in the counties where the two-week pause applies, and frankly other counties that are on the cusp” — and those counties “on the cusp” include Union and Baker counties.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 805 cases statewide Thursday, Oregon’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic. The OHA in its weekly report for Oct. 26 through Nov. 1 reported 3,542 new cases of COVID-19, a 34% increase from the previous weeks tally of 2,642.
Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, is the regional resource hospital for the Oregon Health Authority’s Region 9, which encompasses Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Baker and Malheur counties. Mardi Ford, Grande Ronde’s communications director, said increasing numbers of cases does not necessarily translate into more hospitalizations.
“We do want the community to know that we are well prepared as we have shown over the past nine months to take care of all our patients,” Ford said. “We take our role as the health care leader for our community very seriously.”
According to the Oregon Health Authority, Region 9 has 14 out of 26 staffed ICU beds available and 47 out of 136 staffed non-intensive care unit beds available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.