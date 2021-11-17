Cars line up through the barns at the Union County Fairgrounds during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. After recently moving clinics to the fairgrounds to make more more room and expedite the waiting process, the Center for Human Development has administered over 500 vaccinations during two clinics in November.
LA GRANDE — Union County residents are lining up to receive booster doses and vaccines.
With the recent approval and distribution of the Moderna and Pfizer booster doses this fall, the Center for Human Development has seen large turnouts during its early clinics this month.
After its first booster clinic in late October at the organization’s parking lot drew a line of cars down Cove Avenue, CHD was prompted to move some of its clinics to the Union County Fairgrounds. Local residents drove their cars through the barns at the fairgrounds on Thursday, Nov. 4 and Nov. 11 to receive their doses, creating a unique vaccination setting.
Across two days of clinics so far in November, roughly 500 people got their vaccination by driving through the fairgrounds barns. About 300 received their COVID-19 vaccination and over 200 got booster doses.
According to CHD, moving the location to the fairgrounds led to an easier handling of the volume of individuals in line to receive a booster dose or vaccine. The setting also reduced wait time in a more efficient drive-thru process.
“People were able to move through the process quickly,” CHD Public Health Administrator Carrie Brogoitti said in an article by the Oregon Health Authority. “And, it’s not every day you get your vaccine in a livestock barn.”
CHD is hosting another drive-thru at the Union County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a drop-in clinic at CHD on the following day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Nov. 24, CHD will hold a by-appointment clinic from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The upcoming clinics will provide the pediatric vaccine, which is available for children ages five through 11.
More information on upcoming vaccine clinics can be found on CHD’s website or via phone at 541-962-8800.
Grande Ronde Hospital is also holding clinics to administer pediatric vaccines, which began this week. The GRH Women’s and Children’s Clinic will hold vaccination clinics from 3-6 p.m. on Nov. 16, 3-5 p.m. on Nov. 17, 3-6 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 19. Interested individuals can call 541-663-3150 or send a message on MyChart to schedule an appointment.
Established patients can reach out on the MyChart SMS, while non-established patients are encouraged to call. The hospital’s providers are blocking off time strictly for the vaccination clinics, so scheduling ahead during the clinics helps the hospital staff.
