SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 report on Tuesday, Dec. 21, showing two deaths and nine new cases in Union County and one new case in Wallowa County.
OHA's update at 9:49 a.m. on Dec. 22 showed two new deaths in Union County, bringing the county's death toll to 61.
A 76-year-old man from Union County tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Dec. 18 at Grande Ronde Hospital. The man had underlying conditions.
A 72-year-old man from Union County tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 19 at Grande Ronde Hospital. The man had underlying conditions.
The new cases increased Union County’s total since the start of the pandemic to 3,479, while Wallowa County is up to 772 cases.
Across the state, 25 new deaths and 999 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported. The new report brings Oregon’s case count to 408,069 since the start of the pandemic, while the death toll is up to 5,559.
There are currently 338 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is a decrease of 14 patients from yesterday’s report. Out of 675 total adult ICU beds, 60 are currently open. There are 333 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,133 in the state.
Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is 19,178.
