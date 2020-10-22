UNION COUNTY — The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday, Oct. 22, reported Union County has six new cases of coronavirus.
The new cases is the largest number reported in a day since July 3. The county added one new case Friday, bringing the total number of cases in Union County to 465.
Local public health officials are not calling this spike an outbreak.
“This jump has been expected due a number of factors causing an increased risk to the community,” said Carrie Brogoitti, public health administrator for the Center for Human Development, La Grande. “We have consistently had cases every week, students are back in school and at Eastern Oregon University, and people are indoors more as the weather cools. These can increase close contact, which increases the risk for exposure.”
Brogoitti added that the risk of infection will continue to increase with the onset of cold weather and the holiday season begins.
She also said testing capacity is increasing and the people receiving a test at this time often are symptomatic. According to the Oregon Health Authority, Union County reports testing 5,407 people, and 8% tested positive.
“We want to remind the community we are not immune. COVID-19 is in Union County and it is spreading in the community,” Brogoitti said. “People should take measures to protect themselves, the community, family and people we care about and help keep hospital capacity low.”
Union County has had two deaths. The OHA also announced Baker County’s third death related to COVID-19 — an 83-year-old man who tested positive Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 18 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. He had underlying conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.