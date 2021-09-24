SALEM — In the Oregon Health Authority report from Sept. 24, Union County added 32 more COVID-19 cases. In Wallowa County, eight new COVID-19 cases and one new death were reported.
The COVID-19 related death was a 62-year-old woman from Wallowa who died at her residence on Sept. 20.
Since the start of the pandemic, Union County has recorded 2,809 positive COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths. Wallowa County has totaled 540 cases and 12 deaths. The Sept. 24 report brings Oregon’s case total to 320,990, while the death toll is now at 3,682.
Across the state, OHA recorded 2,113 new confirmed and presumptive cases and 21 new deaths in the report on Sept. 24.
OHA previously detailed 13 new COVID-19 cases in Union County and 11 new cases in Wallowa County in its report on Thursday, Sept. 23. Across Oregon, 1,836 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported and 12 new deaths occurred.
The OHA report showed that 9,167 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immunization registry on Sept. 23, and 7,964 on Sept. 22. The current seven-day average is 7,502 doses per day.
The current number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon is 855, which is a decrease of 30 patients from the Sept. 23 report. There are 60 open adult ICU beds out of 645 in the state and 373 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,198.
