SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 report on Thursday, Feb. 3, revealing one new death and 36 cases in Union County. Wallowa County totaled 14 cases in the report.
An 85-year-old man from Union County tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Jan. 28 at his residence. OHA reported that the presence of underlying conditions is still being confirmed.
The new cases increased Union County’s case count to 4,726 since the start of the pandemic, while Wallowa County’s total increased to 1,159. Union County has totaled 67 COVID-19 deaths.
Across the state, 5,417 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported by OHA — Oregon’s total case count since the start of the pandemic stands at 649,389. OHA reported 18 new deaths, increasing the state’s death toll to 6,181.
The report showed that there are currently 1,087 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is a decrease of 17 patients from yesterday’s report.
Out of 632 total adult ICU beds in Oregon, 57 are currently open. There are 250 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,141 in the state.
Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is 9,396.
