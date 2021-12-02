SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its latest COVID-19 daily update on Thursday, Dec. 2, which detailed three new cases in Union County. Wallowa County totaled two new COVID-19 cases in the report.
The new cases brought Union County’s total to 3,395 since the start of the pandemic, while Wallowa County is up to 762.
Across Oregon, 1,046 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported — the state’s total case count since the start of the pandemic currently stands at 393,232. The state recorded 42 new COVID-19 deaths, which brings Oregon’s death toll to 5,228.
OHA’s weekly breakthrough report showed that 71.3% of the 4,134 COVID-19 cases between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27 were among unvaccinated individuals. The state totaled 1,168 breakthrough cases, which is 28.7%. There have been 45,545 breakthrough cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 384 patients in Oregon hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease of 20 from yesterday’s report. Out of 691 total adult ICU beds, 49 are available. There are 312 adult non-ICU beds open out of 4,078.
Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day stands at 11,810.
