SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its latest COVID-19 daily update on Thursday, Dec. 23, which showed two new COVID-19 deaths and seven new cases in Union County. Wallowa County reported three new cases.
A 95-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Oct. 10 died on Oct. 15. The man reportedly had underlying conditions, but the location of death is still being confirmed.
A 61-year-old woman from Union County tested positive on Dec 17 and died on Dec. 21 at Grande Ronde Hospital. The woman reportedly had underlying conditions.
The additional cases in the report increased Union County’s total to 3,488 since the start of the pandemic — the county’s death toll rose to 63. Wallowa County’s case count rose to 775 cases since the beginning of COVID-19.
Across the state, 1,350 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported — Oregon’s total case count increased to 410,565 since the start of the pandemic. There were eight new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,598.
The latest report included the weekly breakthrough report, which showed that 3,806 (70.3%)of the 5,388 reported cases from Dec. 12 through Dec. 18 were among unvaccinated individuals. There were 1,582 (29.4%) breakthrough cases among that sample of weekly cases.
In Oregon, 339 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — this is a decrease of three patients from yesterday’s report.
There are currently 67 open adult ICU beds out of 678 in the state, while 306 adult non-ICU beds are available out of 4,133.
The state’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is 19,391.
