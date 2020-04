Union County to go — options for eating local during pandemic

COVE

Cove Drive-In: 702 Main St.; 541-568-4764, Facebook; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; call ahead, walk up or drive-thru window; outdoor spaced seating

Steakhouse at Cove: 505 Main St.; 541-568-4000, Facebook; 4-8 p.m.; call ahead, includes daily specials, bottled beer and wine.

ELGIN

Cowboy & Angel’s Place: 795 Alder St.; 541-437-0888, Facebook; 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Friday; 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday; call ahead for pickup or delivery

C-Zers Drive-In: 1390 Division St.; 541-437-4373, Facebook; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; call ahead, walk up or drive up

The Elgin Station Bar & Grill: 52 N. Eighth St.; 541-437-0100, Facebook; 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; takeout and local delivery

Timber’s Feedery: 71005 Highway 82; 541-960-1900, Facebook; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; takeout at pickup window, delivery for age 65+

IMBLER

Imbler Market: 350 Ruckman Ave.; 541-634-2211, Facebook; 5 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; call ahead or order at the counter for take-and-bake

ISLAND CITY

C&M Country Store: 10102 N. McAlister Road; 541-963-3411, Facebook; 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; deli and Subway available for takeout; drive up for sandwiches and groceries

Island City Market & Deli: 10101 W. First St.; 541-963-7140, Facebook); 4:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily for groceries, takeout Saturday-Sunday only; call ahead or walk in

Kauffman’s Market: 10214 Highway 82; 541-663-8404, Facebook; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday; sandwich, bread and pie specials; call ahead for curbside pickup or walk in

Momiji Sushi Bar & Teriyaki: 11627 Island Ave.; 541-605-0622, www.momijiLG.com, Facebook; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; call ahead or order online

Taco Feliz: parked at 10502 W. First St.; 541-398-1401 or 541-398-1074, Facebook; call ahead for pickup

LA GRANDE

Becky’s Burger Wagon: parked at 1805 Adams Ave.; 541-910-4435, www.beckysburgers.com, Facebook; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; breakfast and specialty sandwiches.

Benchwarmers Pub & Grill: 210 Depot St.; 541-963-9597, www.benchwarmerspubandgrill.com, Facebook; 4-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; walk in for crowlers

Bud Jackson’s Eatery & Taps: 2209 Adams Ave.; 541-962-7858, www.budjacksons.com, Facebook; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. ; takeout and delivery

Cinco de Mayo: 2102 Adams Ave.; 541-963-2534, Facebook; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; call ahead for takeout and delivery

Cock ‘n’ Bull Villa Roma: 1414 Adams Ave., #2; 541-963-0573, Facebook; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; call ahead for curbside pickup or delivery

Community Merchants: 1210 Adams Ave.: 541-663-0575, Facebook; gelato, sorbet, bubble tea, smoothies and frozen meats; takeout

Dusty Spur Cafe: 1502 S Ave.; 541-963-8171, Facebook); 8 a.m -1 p.m.; call ahead for call ahead for curbside pickup or delivery

GC Asian Fusion: 1116 Adams Ave.: 541-963-5907, Facebook, BeyondMenu.com; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Japanese takeout and delivery

Hines Meat Co.: 2315 Jefferson Ave.: 541-975-2333, Facebook; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; prepared foods, Friday special; takeout

Hought’s 24 Flavors: 602 Adams Ave.; 541-962-7856, Facebook; 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; burgers and ice cream; call ahead for curbside pickup or takeout; delivery offered noon-2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m.

JaxDog Cafe & Books: 1305 Adams Ave.; 541-624-5888, Facebook; 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; daily specials; call ahead for curbside pickup or come in for takeout

Joe & Sugars Cafe: 1119 Adams Ave.; 541-975-5282; Facebook; no set hours; call in special orders only

Joe Beans Coffee: 1009 Adams Ave.; 541-624-5600, Facebook; 10 a.m.-noon Monday, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday; coffee beans and coffee only

Kettle Corn n’ More: 1209 Adams Ave.; (541) 663-4263, Facebook; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; call ahead for curbside pickup or walk in for takeout

Kneads Bakery: 1113 Adams Ave.; 541-963-5413, Facebook; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; fresh baked bread, pastries, treats; walk in for takeout, call ahead for curbside curbside pickup and delivery

The Landing: 1501 Adams Ave; 541-663-1501, 541-786-5059, www.lagrandelandinghotel.com/dining; 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; call ahead or order online for curbside pickup or takeout, walk in for to-go coffee and items

Le Bebe Cakes Bakery Coffee House: 1101 Washington Ave.; 541-963-2253, www.lebebecakes.com, Facebook; call for weekly special (delivery available) and make special orders online

Local Harvest Eatery & Pub: 2104 Island Ave.; 541-962-1000, Facebook; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3-8 p.m. Sunday; sandwiches, freshly baked pizza and DIY pizza kits; call ahead for curbside pickup or takeout, delivery offered 4:30-8 p.m. daily

Mamacita’s International Grill: 2003 Fourth St.; 541-963-6223, Facebook; 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; call ahead for pickup

Market Place Fresh Foods: 1912 Fourth St.; 541-962-7500, Facebook; 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday; walk in for groceries, prepared food and growlers; order groceries for delivery at www.marketplacefreshfoods.com/ordering

Moy’s Dynasty: 1914 Adams Ave.; 541-963-8881, Facebook; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; call in for takeout or delivery (deliveries stop at 7:30 p.m.)

Nature’s Pantry: 1907 Fourth St.; 541-963-7955, www.naturespantry.life; Facebook; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday (9-10 a.m. reserved for at-risk shoppers); walk in for groceries and takeout; curbside pickup offered to sick or at-risk customers (go online or call for instructions)

Nells-n-Out: 1704 ½ Adams Ave.; 541-963-5733, Facebook; 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; walk up or drive up to takeout window

New York Richie’s: 1405 Washington Ave.; 541-605-0378, Facebook; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; call ahead for pickup or delivery, walk in for takeout; order online at http://newyorkrichies.hrpos.heartland.us.

Original Sub Shop #21: 111 Depot St.; 541-963-0917, Facebook; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday; call in for pickup or delivery, walk in for takeout

Raul’s Taqueria: 1302 Adams Ave.; 541-624-5230, Facebook; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday; call ahead for takeout and delivery, curbside pickup offered

Short Stop Xtreme Froyo & Espresso: 1709 Gekeler Lane; 541-963-2121, Facebook; 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 6:30 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday- Sunday; takeout and drive-thru (Skippers for takeout closes at 8 p.m.), delivery offered for $20+ orders

Side A Brewing: 1219 Washington Ave.; 541-605-0163, www.sideabeer.com, Facebook; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; call or order online for pickup or delivery, offering no-contact delivery and curbside pickup

Tap That Growlers: 1106 Adams Ave.; 541-663-9010, Facebook; 11 a.m.-7 p.m Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday; walk in for beer on tap and bottled wines

Thai Fresh Gardens: 1101 Washington Ave., Suite 2 (dowstairs); 541-663-0700, Facebook; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; call in for takeout

Wine Down: 115 Depot St.; 541-805-5981, Facebook; 1-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; “Take Away” menu items and specials; call in for takeout

Yia Yia Nikki’s: 203 Willow St.; 541-963-4500, Facebook; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; walk up or drive-thru

NORTH POWDER

North Powder Cafe & Truck Stop: 975 Second St; 541-898-2868, Facebook; 6 a.m.-8 p.m.; call ahead, walk up or drive-thru for pickup

SUMMERVILLE

Summerville Store & Tavern: 301 Main St.; 541-534-6701, Facebook; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; take-and-bake pizza; call ahead for pickup

UNION

LJ Brewskis: 267 S. Main St.; 541-562-6286, Facebook; 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; call ahead or walk in for pickup ($1.50 Taco Wednesdays still happening)

The Union Fountain: 105 N. Main St.; 541-562-1617, Facebook; 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; call ahead for curbside pickup, walk in and drive-thru for takeout

Union Stoplight: 126 S. Main St.; 541-562-5700, Facebook; 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.; call in for takeout