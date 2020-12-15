UNION COUNTY — Union County passed two disheartening COVID-19 milestones during the weekend: the county surpassed 900 positive cases, and the local death toll reached a double-digit figure for the first time.
The county’s public health arm, the Center for Human Development, reported 18 new cases Saturday, Dec. 12, added three cases Sunday, Dec. 13, and tallied four more on Monday, Dec. 14. That brought the county’s total to 907 positive cases since the pandemic began, with 295 of those cases reported in November and 120 so far in December.
The 10th life lost in Union County to COVID-19 was that of a 65-year-old woman who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, according to the Oregon Health Authority. As of Monday, 1,161 Oregonians lost their lives to COVID-19.
Wallowa County reported one case of COVID-19 Saturday but no new cases Sunday, placing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic at 74, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Statewide, Oregon continued its trend of high daily case counts, reporting 1,440 new cases on Saturday, 1,048 on Sunday and 1,180 on Monday, bringing the total number of Oregon cases to 95,010.
Hospitals continue to show signs of stress from the high number of COVID-19 patients. In Oregon’s Hospital Preparedness Program Region 9, which consists of Union, Baker, Wallowa, Umatilla, Malheur and Morrow counties, nine intensive care unit beds and 57 non-ICU beds were available and staffed as of Monday, a slight improvement from earlier in December.
As of Sunday, 121 of the 539 Oregonians actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 were in intensive care units.
With the first COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use and the first U.S. health care workers vaccinated early Monday morning in Long Island, New York, the long-awaited arrival of a way to fight the pandemic has finally arrived. Doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in Oregon this week and hospitals across the state have relief in sight.
However, Oregon Health Authority officials have said rural counties with few health care workers should not expect to receive any of the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as the doses must be kept at extremely cold temperatures that can be achieved only with special equipment.
Rural counties will have to wait for other vaccines to receive FDA approval. The Moderna vaccine, similar to Pfizer’s, is expected to be the next to arrive in Oregon and does not require ultracold storage. Little has been confirmed about the Moderna vaccine.
“This is truly an historic moment that we should celebrate,” said Patrick Allen, OHA director, in a press release. “But we’re far from being out of the woods in this pandemic. For most of us, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is several months away, and in that time we will see more cases and, tragically, more deaths. Everyone should have the opportunity to get the vaccine when it becomes available, so we need to keep doing our part to protect our families, our neighbors and ourselves by doubling down on the basic actions that keep the virus from spreading.”
OHA has asked the public to remain vigilant as the country works to beat back the spread of COVID-19 and vaccinate hundreds of millions of people. State health experts continue to urge people to wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid gatherings and get-togethers, avoid travel and wash their hands.
