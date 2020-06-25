LA GRANDE — The unemployment rate in the United States and in Oregon dropped during the month of May.
The data show Union County followed a similar trend.
After nearing 19% during the month of April, the county unemployment for May ticked down to a still-high 17% as individuals began to get back to work following the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Oregon Employment Department.
But despite the improvement in the rate from 18.6% in April, the number of jobs in the county in May decreased. Nonfarm employment, which in March was 10,450 jobs, dropped to 8,950 in April — a decrease of 14.5% — and fell again in May to 8,520, another decrease of 4.8%.
That is a different trend from the state, which actually gained back close to 30,000 jobs from April to May after shedding 241,000 jobs — 12% of the workforce — from March to April, according to OED data.
Union County’s trend was like much of Eastern Oregon, as seven of the eight eastern-most counties saw their overall job count drop from April to May. Grant County, which had its total unchanged, was the only one to not see another decrease.
Union County’s continued unemployment claims, which in April jumped by more than 1,000 over the previous month to 1,368, dropped more than 23% to 1,045.
Manufacturing, which has been the hardest-hit industry in the county during the pandemic and saw 563 individuals from the sector filing continued claims in April, saw that number drop to 381 in May. It still accounts for more than 36% of layoffs in May, and still is close to double the next-highest sector — accommodation and food services, which still has 202 people from the industry filing in May, and that number only dropped slightly from 233 in April.
Retail trade now has the third-most claims in the county with 111, down just four from April. Health care and social assistance, which in April had 146 claims, saw more than 35% of those individuals drop off the claims list and down to 94.
The number of continued claims being filed may be down, but that doesn’t appear to be an indicator the economy has improved, and the number of jobs being worked shows that. The hard-hit manufacturing is an example of this. While the number of continued claims fell by close to 180 month-over-month from April to May, there also were 90 fewer people at work in the industry over that same time, and still down about 50% from the total in May of 1,310.
Union County, which had an unemployment rate of 4.2% in March — middle of the pack for Eastern Oregon — has the highest now in Eastern Oregon and trails just Crook County, at 17.5%, for the high mark of any county east of the Cascades. Jefferson County also is at 17%.
Lincoln County has the state’s highest rate at 23.9%, one of two counties on the coast above 23% and one of five above 17%.
