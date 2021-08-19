LA GRANDE — Union County had 64 more cases of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, Aug. 19, among the record 2,971 new cases reported in the state. The county total is up to 2,086.
Neighboring Wallowa County, meanwhile, had its highest one-day total of the pandemic with 16 new cases, and now is at 327.
The state passed 250,000 overall cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and now has 250,835. There were 19 more COVID-related deaths reported by the OHA.
Union County's total vaccination rate is up to 40.8%, and the rate of those 18 and older is 50.4%. The Wallowa County rates are 50.4% and 60.3%, respectively.
The state's total marks the fourth time in two weeks that the state has topped its previous high.
Oregon is now averaging an all-time high of 2,020 cases a day over the past week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.