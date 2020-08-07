UNION — The Union School District is set to begin the school year for all students Monday, Aug. 31.
Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells said there is a possibility that on-site classes will be conducted for students in kindergarten through third grade. However, all other courses will be taught via distance education because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Wells said new rules the Oregon governor’s office recently released — known as the School Health and Safety Metrics — make it much easier for schools with students in kindergarten through third grade to meet standards than schools with older students. Wells said, though, Union will not be able to have on-site K-3 classes unless Union County gets below the 5% threshold for new cases in the next three weeks.
Wells still is hopeful all students will have on-site classes when school begins because the state’s rules are regularly changing.
"This has a high potential to change and we are hopeful for less restrictions but we are preparing multiple scenarios for opening in the fall," Wells said in a letter to parents and guardians.
The superintendent noted the state plans to provide an update on Aug. 11 on how schools will operate this fall. Wells said the direction the state provides for Eastern Oregon may be different than the rest of the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.