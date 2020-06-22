UNION — Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells is confident about the financial outlook for his district in 2020-21.
Wells said he believes the Legislature will take significant steps at its special session in July to minimize the impact COVID-19 will have on the state’s school fund in the upcoming school year.
“I’m very, very optimistic about the Legislative session,” Wells said.
He said he expects the Legislature to draw money from its reserves to build up the school fund to the same level it would have been had the coronavirus pandemic not occurred
The pandemic forced the state to shut down many businesses for two months, costing it significant income tax revenue and crippling the economy.
The state’s May 20 budget forecast indicates the school fund will lose $490 million in 2020-21 unless the Legislature backfills this amount. If the Legislature, does this, public schools will receive the $9 billion for the 2019-21 biennium the Legislature approved for them about a year ago.
Wells said legislators are not likely to cut school funding now because they do not want to begin a downward spiral after spending years getting the school fund back to a level it was years ago before an economic downturn hit, forcing substantial reductions.
“They do not want to go backward,” Wells said.
He said it is particularly important the state fully fund schools because of the extra costs they will encounter in 2020-21 due to following state rules for sanitizing and social distancing.
Wells noted the number of students schools will be able to have per square foot of classroom space will be cut. With schools limited to fewer students per classroom, Wells said, some districts may have to add classroom space and others may have to hire more staff to make sure all classrooms have supervisors.
Wells does not expect the fewer-students-per-square-foot rule to be a problem in Union because the school district has additional classroom space and enough staff available.
“We will be creative in how we address this,” he said.
Should the state fully fund Oregon’s schools, the Union School District will likely have a 2020-21 budget that will be a little higher than its current year’s budget. This budget would allow the school district to retain all of its staff and programs in 2020-21. The school district’s budget committee has recommended this budget to the school board for adoption. The board will vote on adoption of the budget at its June 24 meeting.
Should the Legislature not fully backfill funding for Oregon’s schools, the Union School Board may have to meet later this summer to address spending cuts. Wells said the school district is in a solid position financially because of frugal budgeting in past years and because it received more funding than anticipated from the state in 2020-21.
The reason for the higher than anticipated funding is the school school district underestimated what its enrollment would be in 2020-21, and thus built its budget based on this.
The higher than anticipated enrollment means the school district received money from the state it had not budgeted for. Wells said Union will be able to carry this funding over to 2020-21 and use it to deal with COVID-19 costs.
Enrollment has a major impact on school funding because Oregon school districts receive at least $7,000 from the state per student.
