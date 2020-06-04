LA GRANDE — Union and Wallowa counties both have formally submitted requests to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to enter Phase 2 of reopening, and will know Thursday if they are able to.
They are among 28 counties statewide that as of Wednesday had applications for entry into Phase 2 submitted, which were marked “under review” on oregon.gov.
Counties on Thursday, May 28, received a letter from Brown outlining the criteria to request entry into Phase 2, which, if approved, a county can enter after 21 days in Phase 1. Union County officials submitted their application Friday, May 29, to move to Phase 2 at 12:01 a.m. June 5. Wallowa County officials also requested to move into the second phase June 5.
“Union County continues to meet all Phase I prerequisites and as documented in the previously submitted plan is fully capable of meeting additional Phase II criteria,” the county’s letter to Brown stated.
According to Wallowa County’s request, “Wallowa County still meets all the original prerequisites and Wallowa County meets the additional criteria, as set out in your letter (Thursday), required to enter Phase II.”
Union County has seen six cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Two of those cases were announced in the initial days after the county entered Phase 1 on May 15, including one the day of, but the county has not seen a new case in more than two weeks, with the last reported case May 18. Currently, the Oregon Health Authority shows one case is active.
Wallowa County has had only two cases, and one of those active. The state added that case to the county May 23.
According to data on the Oregon Health Authority website, Union County is meeting all of the previous prerequisites — whether part of the overall state numbers, region numbers or individual county numbers. The entire state currently is below the threshold of emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illnesses, which is to be “less than the history average for flu.” Meanwhile, the county itself has the adequate number of contact tracers, while the region Union County is in is continuing to meet requirements for testing capability and managing a surge in hospitalizations should one arise.
Additionally, Union County is meeting the requirements of contact tracing new cases and not having an increase of more than 5% in the previous seven days.
Currently, the only criteria Wallowa County does not meet, according to the OHA website, is for having fewer than 30% of new cases not contact traced to a known source over a seven-day period. The factors, though, were last updated May 27, and the county would be a week past the cutoff for that criteria by June 5.
Union County has had 461 test results come back, and Wallowa County has had 154.
Official guidelines for counties once they are in Phase 2 were released Wednesday. Phase 2 guidelines will include capping gathering sizes at 50 indoors and 250 outdoors. Travel and work limitations will be reduced, though remote work is still recommended. Theaters and churches, as well as additional indoor and outdoors activities previously restricted, will be allowed to resume should they be able to meet distancing and sanitization requirements. Churches and theaters also are to meet occupancy limitations. Recreational sports and pools also will be able to resume, according to updated guidance. And youth sports and overnight camps will be allowed to resume.
Restaurants and bars will see their curfew extended from 10 p.m. to midnight, will be allowed to use approved outdoor space to increase their table space, and may use partitions to help with physical distancing requirements.
Union County’s application also included an invitation to Brown to visit the county.
Each county in the state except Multnomah is in Phase 1 of reopening.
As of Wednesday, Union County had reported 4,399 cases of COVID-19. There have been 159 deaths and 2,164 recoveries. Currently the state has 2,076 active cases.
