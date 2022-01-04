PORTLAND — The University of Portland announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, that it will require COVID-19 booster shots for students, staff and faculty.
The private Portland university joins other schools that have made the shift to requiring boosters in the past few weeks including the University of Oregon, Oregon State University and Southern Oregon University.
Other private institutions such as Lewis & Clark College and Pacific University have also announced booster requirements. Willamette University announced its booster requirement late last week after initially only encouraging boosters.
The University of Portland set Feb. 1 as its booster deadline.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, two principles have guided our efforts: First, promoting the health and well-being of UP community members, and second, living out our mission as a face-to-face, residential institution,” UP Provost and Acting President Herbert Medina said in a statement. “The measures we announce today are intended to help us achieve both goals and safely return to campus for our new academic term. I am confident that with continued vigilance and adherence to our COVID-19 protocols, the coming semester will be just as successful as the last.”
Along with the booster requirement, the University of Portland will also start the first week of its new term online as an additional precaution against COVID-19 spread. Willamette University is also implementing a similar “quiet period.”
UP’s spring semester begins Monday, Jan. 10.
Eastern Oregon University officials have not instituted COVID-19 booster shot requirements.
"Our current vaccination requirement does not include boosters," Tim Seydel, EOU’s vice president for university advancement, said in a text message on Tuesday, Jan. 4. "We are evaluating the use of boosters and reviewing recommendations from the CDC, OHA and public health officials."
The school instituted a vaccination mandate in October that requires all of EOU’s on-campus staff and students to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or to have an approved religious, philosophical or medical exemption.
