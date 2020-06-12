LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District moved a step closer Wednesday to being in a better position to weather a financial shortfall starting a year from now.
Its budget committee voted to recommend the adoption of a 2020-21 general fund spending plan of $26.39 million that would allow the school district to maintain all programs and staff while boosting reserves significantly. The proposal is $1.18 million greater than the 2019-20 budget and would allow the school district to build up reserves it likely will need over the next three years to deal with state budget shortfalls due to the coronavirus-driven economic slowdown.
“It is a well-thought-out, prudent plan,” said La Grande School Board member Joe Justice, who like all school board members is also on the school district’s budget committee.
Under the budget proposal, the school district would not spend state money it has saved since mid-March when all schools in the state were shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The school district has saved a total of $900,000 since then, including $250,000 on substitute teaching costs, $300,000 on employee pay due to furlough days, and substantial savings on transportation and athletics expenses, according to Chris Panike, the district’s business manager.
“The budget will allow us to preserve these savings,” Panike said.
The intent of building up reserves is to put the La Grande School District in a position to withstand projected decreases in state funding in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
“We will experience a shortfall in the next (2021-23) biennium,” La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza told the budget committee.
Mendoza said Oregon’s public schools may see their state funding cut significantly both years. His goal is to have at least $3.2 million in reserve entering that two-year period, which he said would greatly enhance the district’s chances of retaining its staff and programs during that time.
“We need to save money now so we can continue having a high-quality school district,” Mendoza said.
The funding outlook for Oregon’s schools is murky at best because of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the state to shut down many businesses for two months, costing it significant income tax revenue and crippling the economy.
The state expects its school fund to lose about $490 million in revenue, but Mendoza said he thinks there is such strong support for education in Oregon that schools will receive all of their funding lawmakers approved — a $9 billion education budget for the 2019-21 biennium. He said he believes this could be achieved by drawing money from several reserve funds and money generated by the new Corporate Activities Tax, which could generate between $1 billion and $2 billion a biennium, all of which is to be spent on boosting student success.
Mendoza said if the state backfills its education fund it will prevent the La Grande School District from having to draw upon its reserves in 2020-21, putting it in a much better position to deal with likely budget cuts in afterward.
The Legislature is expected to meet this summer to determine how it will deal with the state’s funding shortfall. Until then, Oregon’s public school funding picture will be anything but in sharp focus. This delay is helping to make it exceptionally challenging to create a school district budget for 2020-21 because it is impossible to know what to expect in terms of state funding.
“I have never built a budget with this much uncertainty,” said Panike, who has been the La Grande School District’s business manager for about 14 years.
Adding to the level of anxiety, Panike said, is the possibility the school district could lose students because of the coronavirus. He explained some parents may choose to homeschool their children to protect them from possible exposure to it or choose other education options. A drop in student enrollment could have a big impact on funding because the money school districts receive from the state is based on enrollment. The La Grande School District receives about $8,800 per student from the state.
The La Grande School Board will vote June 24 on adoption of the proposed 2020-21 budget.
