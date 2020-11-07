LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Academy in La Grande opened its doors to in-person instruction Sept. 8.
Bob Kavanaugh, board member for the private institution, said the school approached its reopening plans with an attitude of going above and beyond what it was required to do to welcome back students.
“When we saw the guidelines we decided our approach would be based on the safety of the students and faculty first,” Kavanaugh said.
The Oregon Department of Education required private and public schools to complete the “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” reentry blueprint.
However, private schools had to complete only three of the plan’s sections, addressing the school’s plans for public health protocols, school operations and response to outbreaks.
Private schools were not required to address areas regarding instruction, family and community engagement, mental, social and emotional health and morale. Kavanaugh said Grande Ronde Academy’s board and administrators, however, despite the lack of a mandate, chose to include these issues in its reentry plans.
“The question in developing our plans was how do we create a learning environment and experience, allow a peer-to-peer experience, while ensuring safety,” Kavanaugh said. “We were methodic and mindful in considering the design of our plans. Safety was No. 1, but we didn’t want to create a panic.”
Kavanaugh said the board and administration, under the leadership of Don McLean, the school’s director and principal, relied on communicating and working with parents to create a safe learning environment.
Students attending Grande Ronde Academy are compliant with wearing masks when required. Every desk in the classroom has a plastic barrier. Each cohort of students has its own playground equipment and space to play.
“Our parents aren’t asking for distance learning,” Kavanaugh said. “We explored distance learning as a possibility for students, but as of today we embrace in-person learning.”
Kavanaugh said the collaborative effort between students, parents, faculty and the board at the academy, which serves students up through the eighth grade, made the transition easy. He said the goal was to include everyone who could be impacted to ensure a willingness to embrace the changes.
“Even if we have these mandates, we maintain communication with parents and students,” Kavanaugh said.
Several procedures were put in place, including weekly symptom questionnaires for parents and students to complete and temperature checks for everyone who enters the building.
The school also implemented physical changes, including replacing the HVAC system and adding filters to classrooms. Grande Ronde Academy moved its fifth- through eighth-grade classrooms to a different area of the building to provide more space and prevent crowded hallways. The bathrooms are cleaned almost every hour, and the classrooms are cleaned daily, according to Kavanaugh.
“We have learned a lot and seen phenomenal concepts come from this tragic experience,” Kavanaugh said. “Some ideas, like smaller classrooms, will stay even after the pandemic is done.”
Kavanaugh also said enrollment requests have gone up since the beginning of the pandemic. However, GRA is putting people on a waiting list to ensure the number of students remains low for safety.
